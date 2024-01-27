The world of artificial intelligence has been evolving for a few months now one of the fundamental topics on many aspects of daily life and there is practically no detail of our life that does not now see the adoption, more or less marked, of some AI solutions.

Information technology is no exception and anyone who has followed the presentations in the recent past will have been unable to fail to notice an ever-increasing importance of AIwhich is gradually gaining ground even within the IT industry.

Intel, obviously, can only follow this technological evolution closely and with enormous interest and during a call with investors the CEO, Pat Gelsinger, shared some details about the performance that Intel will be able to integrate into the next Intel Core processors that we will see arriving on the market between now and 2025.

AI in full force The roadmap of Intel Core CPUs of the near future The Intel Core roadmap of which we have received news regarding AI performance is the one soon to be adopted: therefore all Core processors from the Arrow Lake family to the Panther Lake family, passing through Lunar Lake.

These three families will accompany Intel until 2025 (forward?) and Gelsinger did not spare himself in teasing investors with truly “juicy” details: we are talking about truly exorbitant increases in performance from one generation to the next.

From what Gelsinger shared we learn that Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake should offer a 3x performance increase compared to what is available now and that the arrival of Panther Lake on desktop PCs and notebooks in 2025 will coincide with a further doubling of performance.

It should be noted that such significant increases from one generation to the next indicate the overall embryonic state of the implementation of this technology and that once greater maturity has been reached technological leaps will inevitably return to narrower ranges.