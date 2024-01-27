Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, outlined during a call with investors what the future of AI will be for Intel.
The world of artificial intelligence has been evolving for a few months now one of the fundamental topics on many aspects of daily life and there is practically no detail of our life that does not now see the adoption, more or less marked, of some AI solutions.
Information technology is no exception and anyone who has followed the presentations in the recent past will have been unable to fail to notice an ever-increasing importance of AIwhich is gradually gaining ground even within the IT industry.
Intel, obviously, can only follow this technological evolution closely and with enormous interest and during a call with investors the CEO, Pat Gelsinger, shared some details about the performance that Intel will be able to integrate into the next Intel Core processors that we will see arriving on the market between now and 2025.
AI in full force
The Intel Core roadmap of which we have received news regarding AI performance is the one soon to be adopted: therefore all Core processors from the Arrow Lake family to the Panther Lake family, passing through Lunar Lake.
These three families will accompany Intel until 2025 (forward?) and Gelsinger did not spare himself in teasing investors with truly “juicy” details: we are talking about truly exorbitant increases in performance from one generation to the next.
From what Gelsinger shared we learn that Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake should offer a 3x performance increase compared to what is available now and that the arrival of Panther Lake on desktop PCs and notebooks in 2025 will coincide with a further doubling of performance.
It should be noted that such significant increases from one generation to the next indicate the overall embryonic state of the implementation of this technology and that once greater maturity has been reached technological leaps will inevitably return to narrower ranges.
A technological challenge with no holds barred
Gelsinger clearly didn't just share details about AIbut also gave space to more specific solutions for (profitable) world of data centers and on the solutions that will soon be available in that situation too. It must be said that the data center market is a market that remains rather invisible in the eyes of consumers instead, it is one of the most important markets for producers and operators: the profit possibilities are only very high and the projects that can be won give the opportunity to create an enormous cash flow for the companies involved.
As we wrote a few days ago, the next 15th generation Arrow Lake Intel Core processors they may lose Hyper-threading technologywhich has been with us now since 2002 and struggles to keep up with Intel's hybrid structure, depending on the use of Rentable Unit technology which should optimally handle the use of P-Core and E-Core.
One of the points on which Intel has worked to cushion the plausible abandonment of such an important technology and at the same time guarantee the necessary performance leap is the production process: Gelsinger confirmed that node 18A is now ready and that this will be the successor to the 20A node which will instead be used on the Arrow Lake CPUs which should arrive by the end of the year.
