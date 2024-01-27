Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda They surprised their fans a little over a week after announcing the end of their relationship, since both were shown together again in a video for their social networks. But what generated various comments was the message that the former host of 'América hoy' and 'Préndete' dedicated to the person popularly known as the 'Activator'. The couple's loyal followers even talk about a possible reconciliation.

How did Melissa Paredes announce her separation?

Last Friday, January 19, social platforms and local entertainment came to a standstill after the statement issued by Melissa Paredes, in which she announced the end of her romantic relationship with the dancer Anthony Aranda. This news was totally unexpected, since the two were expected to get married after the 'Activator' asked the model to marry him during his trip to Disney.

Melissa Paredes had confirmed her separation from Anthony Aranda. Photo: Instagram capture/Melissa Paredes

The actress also published a short text in which she revealed that her romance with the person she knew was her partner would no longer continue. She stressed that she “keep affection and respect after the good times shared”.

Likewise, Melissa clarified that they would continue to see them together because they both run a company dedicated to teaching dance, aimed at young audiences. Aranda He did the same and replicated the message on his Instagram account.

Did Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda reconcile?

On the night of Friday, January 26, again the social networks They were shaken with the publication of a video in which Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda show off together again with a background song that talks about heartbreak, which it seemed that they were both dedicated to.

They even put a description in reference to their recent breakup, amid rumors of an ampay that both could star in during the return of Magaly Medina to TV: “We after seeing everything that was invented as a result of our separation.”

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda together again on social networks. Photo: TikTok capture/Melissa Paredes

“Sometimes, for such simple things, we make such drastic decisions. But, don't worry, we are working together on it. It is not necessary to invent so many bad things; but, anyway, thank you for your concern. Anthony Aranda, I missed you”was the message that Melissa dedicated to the dancer.

But that was not all, since the two further fueled the rumors of their reconciliation when the former dancer from 'The Big Show' dedicated a song to the former presenter of 'Préndete' and tagged her with a heart emoji. She shared her post on her stories instagram and responded in a peculiar way.

Although they did not fully confirm their return as a couple, Paredes responded to some comments that supported them against criticism regarding when they had a relationship and their subsequent breakup. In addition, many were left wondering if they resumed their romance or if, in reality, they never ended.