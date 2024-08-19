Well, according to a new report from Benchlife, the series has a release date set for October 2024 and will arrive with 14 different chips. So, let’s dive into more detail.

The Intel Arrow Lake-S Core Ultra 200 CPU represent the next big step for Intel’s desktop platform. This new generation will bring with it the Lion Cove architecture for the main cores and Skymont for the power-efficient cores. The new features also include a new socket, LGA 1851, and a series of Z890 motherboards designed to support these new CPUs.

Intel Core Ultra 200 Lineup

Despite the recent postponement of Intel’s Innovation 2024 event, the company does not seem to want to delay the release of Arrow Lake-S CPUs: the release date is reportedly set for October 10, 2024. The initial versions of the “Core Ultra 200” series will be available in several variants, including the Core Ultra 9 285K, Core Ultra 7 265K, and Core Ultra 5 245K. These processors will offer up to 24 cores and 24 threads, with up to 36 MB of L3 cache. Clock frequencies will reach 5.7 GHz for the top models, and Intel promises a reduction in power consumption of up to 100 W compared to the current Raptor Lake models.

The detailed specifications for the Core Ultra 200 series include variants with different clock configurations and TDPs, from 35W to 125W. Additionally, the new CPUs should not suffer from the instability issues that some users have experienced with previous generations, namely the 13th and 14th generations for which Intel recently extended the warranty.



Perhaps the most interesting update is the inclusion of new Core Ultra 5 series models, such as the (already known) 245, 235, and 225. These models are expected to feature 14, 14, and 10 cores, respectively. As usual, the October 10 launch is expected to include only the K and KF variants, with non-K and T-series models expected to launch later.