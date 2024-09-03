It lasted just an hour and a half the second interrogation of Riccardo C., the 17-year-old accused of having exterminated his family on the night between Saturday and Sunday in Paderno Dugnano. A new listening wanted this afternoon, Tuesday 3 September, by the regent Sabrina Ditaranto and from the pm Elisa Salatinoto obtain some clarifications in view of the hearing to validate the arrest which should be held on Thursday.

“His pain now is not for the consequences he will have to suffer, for the trial and the sentence that will come, but for the family that is no longer there. If he had thought about this he would never have done it. It was a wrong thing but extemporaneous”, declared his lawyer Amedeo Rizza upon leaving the first reception center of the Beccaria juvenile prison.

The defense rules out that the triple homicide the seventeen-year-old is accused of was premeditated: “He didn’t repeat that he had been thinking about it for days, he provided important clarifications.” It was Riccardo at two in the morning on Sunday to call for help and twelve hours later to confess to having killedone after the other, his little brother Lorenzo, 12 years old, his mother Daniela, 49, and his father Fabio, who that very evening had celebrated his 51st birthday. “The hearing to validate the arrest has not yet been set, but it will probably be held on Thursday,” the lawyer specified.



THE REPORTAGE Paderno Dugnano, Riccardo’s friends shocked by the triple homicide: “They seemed so united” from our correspondent Andrea Joly 03 September 2024

This morning, Tuesday 3 September, the new lawyer of the seventeen-year-old Amedeo Rizza met him for the first time. In the CPA, Riccardo is very tired, he asks to meet his grandfather, he has realized that he cannot go back. The lawyer, after meeting the boy in the Milan juvenile prisonexplained that the young man is obviously “becoming increasingly aware of what he has done, even if he still cannot explain it to himself.”





The “loneliness” of Riccardo who exterminated his family: he is accused of premeditated murder monica green house 02 September 2024

He says that he was living “this discomfort, this anguish, but he never thought it could lead him to kill”. It will be necessary to understand, according to the lawyer, also through psychological and psychiatric tests, “what happened in him that evening”.

“I was experiencing this discomfort, an existential anguish, but I didn’t think I would end up killing, I can’t explain what happened that evening, unfortunately it happened” are the words he repeats to those who are meeting him in these hours in the first reception center of the Beccaria juvenile prison. “He is exhausted, he is becoming aware of what he has done, even if he can’t explain it to himself“, his lawyer said after meeting the boy in the Milan juvenile prison.





Paderno Dugnano Massacre, Who is Riccardo, the Unsuspected Killer: “I Killed Them Because They Oppressed Me” from our correspondent Andrea Joly 01 September 2024

During the interrogation before the judge, the 17-year-old will have to “reconstruct everything, explain different aspects and try to give an explanation, if he can, if there is an explanation”. Also because in the first interrogation he was obviously “less lucid”, said the defense lawyerwhile now “he is becoming aware”. The appointment of a legal guardian has not yet arrived (the 17-year-old is now a minor without parents) and the autopsies have not yet been scheduled.