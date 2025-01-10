Have you ever wondered what makes your computer work? The answer is in your chip, the brain that processes all the data, which is the basis of modern technology. From the simplest tasks, such as opening an email, to complex advances such as artificial intelligence (AI), they depend on innovation in the design and manufacturing of these – very small – essential components. And this is where 18A comes in, a technology that marks a new chapter in this evolution that will take chips to a level never seen before, with more power, efficiency and sustainability. What is node 18A and why should you be interested? Let me explain it to you easily and clearly.

A node refers to the manufacturing size used to build a chip’s transistors and circuits. In a processor, transistors are electronic components that act as switches or amplifiers within a circuit; They are those that allow operations to be carried out, such as opening appsupload videos, make graphics, etc. So, the more transistors, the more functionality and speed can be encapsulated in a single chip. I’ll tell you more…

What is 18A?

18A is an advanced manufacturing technology for processors and chips developed by Intel, which represents one of the biggest advances in the semiconductor industry. The term “18A” refers to the scale of miniaturization and technological advancement. Refers to 18 angstromsan extremely small measurement used in molecular or atomic settings. This scale of miniaturization can serve as an indicator of transistor density and advances in manufacturing technology, and is smaller than nanometers. This allows the ability to add functionality and power to the processors with less use of electrical energy.

It is a new generation of chips for computers, cell phones and other electronic devices. Think of this as if they were building a more advanced and efficient city for transistors, which are the small pieces inside chips that control the flow of electrical current, in an even smaller space. In simple terms, 18A implies the use of smaller, more efficient and advanced transistors. Chips made with the 18A node can perform more operations per second, which translates into greater performance and speed in devices.

Ok, ok… and how does it work?

Although the processor is small, its interior stores enormous complexity, with billions of transistors in a tiny space, making it one of the most advanced pieces in the modern world.

But it doesn’t just have to do with the reduction in size. The 18A technology incorporates, among other things, two innovations that improve the performance and efficiency of the chips:

RibbonFET: more modern transistors

This technology, also known as Gate-All-Around or GAA, is the next evolution of transistors: instead of being three-dimensional, as FinFET was, where there could be a leakage space, RibbonFET now has a gate that completely surrounds the transistor. channel. Imagine the ancient aqueducts that transported water through open-air canals. They could bring some contamination or leak in the upper part (FinFET). When the water is piped (RibbonFET) it has better protection against leaks or external contamination, and can allow the pipes to be stacked as if you were making a tower with them. This allows water – or in this case, electricity – to flow faster and with less effort. It’s like evolving from an old water system to a more modern and functional one.

PowerVia: better energy management

This is a technology that allows the transistors to be electrically powered from the back of the chip. This improves efficiency, reduces interference, and frees up space for more transistors or signal interconnects on the front. Imagine a building where all the pipes and light cables enter through the same main door where people also circulate (which would be the data signals). The disturbances (interference) can be enormous and would reduce the space where people walk. With PowerVia the light cables and pipes are installed at the back of the building, so the front door is free for people (data) to move more fluidly.

With RibbonFET, which improves electrical conduction, and PowerVia, which optimizes the use of space and energy consumption, 18A is positioned as the most advanced and powerful technology in chip manufacturing, marking the future of electronic innovation.

Why should you care?

Believe it or not, 18A has an impact on your life for the simple fact that it improves the technology you use every day, from your smartphoneto your computer and any connected device. This is a very positive thing! Here I list the reasons:

Greater speed and efficiency

If your device is slow to open a appit is because the chip inside has to process a lot of information. At 18A, that chip can do things faster and without using as much battery. For example, imagine a video game that now runs without “lag” (delay) and without your equipment getting so hot.

Energy saving:

These chips consume less electricity, which is good not only for device batteries but also for the environment. It’s like having an LED bulb instead of an incandescent one: it does the same job, but with less energy.

More advanced technology in less space

These new chips are smaller and may include more transistors. It’s like you can fit an entire computer inside a device as small as a smartwatch. Imagine that before chips were like a sedan car, functional but limited in space and efficiency. With 18A, we are talking about a modern, ultra-fast car that saves energy and has more features for your comfort. This technology will be key to improving artificial intelligence – and AI PCs –, video games, and even autonomous cars, because it will allow us to handle more data and make faster calculations on smaller, more efficient devices.

18A is not just a technical improvement in chip manufacturing, but an open door to the future of technology. By enabling higher performance, more efficient use of energy and more compact devices, this technology will directly impact how we interact with the digital world. 18A is paving the way for a new era of innovation. Without a doubt, this is just the tip of the iceberg of what the future holds for us, and its influence on our daily lives will continue to grow.