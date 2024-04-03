The Integrated Transport Center, affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, strengthened its efforts, during the holy month of Ramadan, to facilitate traffic movement and ensure the comfort of worshipers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, as it is keen to intensify monitoring and inspection services, and regulate traffic movement. The Center announced the provision of a team of 33 inspectors and supervisors, who were distributed to the northern and southern gates of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, during the holy month of Ramadan. The center also intensifies its efforts during the last ten days of the blessed month, as its number has been increased to 43 inspectors and supervisors from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., with the aim of ensuring the regulation of parking use and facilitating traffic movement.

The center added that worshipers and fasting people are directed to places for Iftar and Tarawih prayers by distributing inspectors in parking lots and tents, and receiving those coming to perform prayers by gradually distributing their vehicles to vacant parking lots to ensure a unique and smooth spiritual experience throughout the days of the holy month. In a related context, the center provided designated parking lots for people of determination and the elderly, and distributed vehicles according to the permits allocated to each category, in order to ensure smooth entry and exit movement. Through a series of procedures, the Integrated Transport Center supervises the monitoring of the roads surrounding the mosque and intersections using surveillance and monitoring cameras, to ensure an immediate response to any congestion or traffic accident that may occur. Mobile electronic signs were also provided and directional messages were activated for visitor parking, in addition to activating messages on fixed electronic signs (VMS) surrounding the mosque to direct and alert road users.

The Integrated Transport Center is keen to provide road support and vehicle towing services, while intensifying the work of monitoring patrols and contributing effectively to clearing traffic accident sites around the mosque area, during the Tarawih prayer period, and the night prayer in the last ten days of the holy month. Regarding the taxi service, the center provided more than 100 taxi vehicles on a daily basis to meet the needs of visitors, with the number of vehicles increasing during the last ten days of the month, to match the increasing demand during this period.