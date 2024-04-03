They're both sharp, but otherwise these vegetable knives from Victorinox and windmill knives couldn't be more different. Nevertheless, at the end of the kitchen day the same question arises.

Dhe vegetable knife is underestimated. It usually lies in a drawer in the kitchen and doesn't hang ostentatiously on the magnetic knife rack. It is often used. It can be used to cut not only vegetables, but also anything that can be held in the hand and made small on the board. Because it is not suitable as a prestige object, paring knives are available for less than five euros.

Manufacturing is inexpensive because the stainless steel is punched out in one piece and the plastic handle is manufactured using an injection molding process. With an amazing result. The Swiss Modern from Victorinox for just under seven euros has been keeping its sharpness for several years. It can even, but not necessarily, be cleaned in the dishwasher.