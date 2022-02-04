WTW Brasil, which specializes in insurance for the real estate sector, expects to issue more than 100,000 structural damage policies this year. The company is a broker for Caixa Seguridade, which holds more than 95% of the financing of the Casa Verde e Amarela Program and which now requires this type of protection for construction companies and developers. Insurance has been marketed in Brazil since 2012, but demand has always been low. The product covers any structural damage to the property after completion of the work. According to director James Hodge, as of January 2023 the insurance requirement will also be expanded for housing finance operations.