Punches, insults, even beers thrown at a child. A continuous climate of intimidation. This is what would have happened to some Milan fans who went to Bentegodi last Sunday to watch the match between the Rossoneri and the hosts of Verona. Some of them reported the violence to the weekly Panorama.
It was known that Milan fans would not find a friendly atmosphere. A self-styled group “The warriors of Verona” had announced that whoever showed up in the central sectors – therefore far from the guest sector, the north curve – with the Rossoneri banners, would be subjected to insults “without distinction of sex, age, race and religion”. Alessandro G. says he went to the stadium with two friends and hid the Milan shirt under a sweatshirt. But when, due to the heat, he opened it, the insults and invitations to remove it would start. “Two others came up and one of them hit me with a strong punch in the face. He took my lip and opened it internally. Fortunately, no stitches were needed, but I have a good blow and I will have them for a couple of weeks. “. No one would have intervened to defend him, apart from the two friends. No problem inside the stadium, “because our sector was close to the Milanese curve”. Eventually, however, “a group of about fifteen people entered and began to threaten and insult. They didn’t even stop in front of the children, on the contrary; one of them threw a plastic glass full of beer at a child” . Alessandro G. complains about the lack of intervention by the stewards, who would have tried to form a security cordon, but without intervening. And outside the stadium, waiting for the AC Milan fans, “people holding straps waiting for us to pass (…). In front of the police, who were present”.
Another fan, SB, reported an atmosphere of intimidation even in the city, with people looking for fans with the Rossoneri colors. But even a simple red jersey worn would have been a danger. And, inside, even worse: “When Verona scored, everything happened. A group of troublemakers came to us to insult and threaten us and the same happened at the end of the game: they waited for us at the exit of the gates and everyone those who did not have scarves or anything else from Verona were insulted. And they did not stop at the insults: a boy who came out of the stadium alone was kicked. Next to me there was a family with three children. cried throughout the game in front of the scenes of thugs who threatened and yelled “. This fan also claims that no one intervened to defend the attacked Milan fans.
May 10, 2022 (change May 10, 2022 | 20:44)
