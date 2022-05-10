Instagram is one of the platforms most used by users in recent years, along with Facebook and Twitter. Sure, there have been various similar platforms along the way that have tried to equal the same fame, but without receiving the huge success that the most aesthetic social network around has ever had. And among the thousands of innovations that are inserted daily on the platform, apparently from today there would be one more. Let’s talk about the introduction of NFT: non-fungible tokens, visible from your profiles.

Be careful, however, because all this news is nothing more than a great test; will be launched in the USA and it was the Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, to give the news with the start of the generic test. Obviously, more useful details will be released to understand if this action choice will ever be expanded to the whole world territory, but in the meantime, Adam Mosseri, head of the social network in question, he made elucidations on what does NFT mean and how they will be used within the platform.

Will Instagram see big changes on the horizon? Probably yes, but it’s still to be seen

The much discussed NFTs on the net will be visible in stories, messages and feeds and that will not entail any additional cost to the user. The departure is set for the USA, but Mosseri himself stated that the expansion will take place area by area, in order to collect as much controlled feedback as possible and gradually improve the still critical points. This means that if the feedbacks reveal notes on negative notes, the idea of ​​placing NFTs on the platform would be canceled.

Furthermore, by doing so, we will avoid a sharp contrast between the generations belonging to this virtual world which, not always, is as easy and intuitive as it seems. Not to mention that this would be one of the first implementations, which will then be extended to other apps belonging to the Meta world. Let’s talk about Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp. But which NFTs will be compatible with the social network? Well, here is a small list remaining with the assumption that there will be new additions in the future:

Ethereum;

Polygon;

Solana;

Flow.



