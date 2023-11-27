Home page World

Instagram is expanding Reels with two additional functions. This includes interactive surveys and improved profile viewing options on the platform.

Instagram, the popular social media platform, recently unveiled two exciting new features for its Reels. On the one hand, users can now integrate interactive surveys into their Reels, and on the other hand, Instagram offers improved control of the profile display for Reels. These innovations are part of Instagram’s ongoing efforts to make the platform more user-friendly and interactive. Most recently, the… Download function with watermark for Reels introduced on Instagram.

Instagram Reels gets two new features – more control when publishing. © Jakub Porzycki via www.imago-images.de

Interactive surveys in Reels: A boost for user loyalty

Introducing polls to Instagram Reels is a smart move that encourages user interaction and engagement. This feature allows content creators to receive direct feedback from their followers, thereby building a stronger connection with their community. Polls in Reels can be used for a variety of purposes, from fun and easy questions to opinion polls on current topics. For a few weeks now, users on Instagram have been able to turn their own photos into stickers for Reels – the same is also in Instagram stories possible.

Advantages of the survey function in Reels:

Increased interaction: The surveys encourage followers to participate, thereby increasing engagement with the content.

The surveys encourage followers to participate, thereby increasing engagement with the content. Real-time feedback: Content creators receive instant feedback, helping them improve their content.

Content creators receive instant feedback, helping them improve their content. Community involvement: Polls strengthen a sense of community by giving followers a voice.

New profile display options: More control for users when uploading Reels

Instagram’s second innovation concerns the display options for Reels in the user profile. Previously, Reels were automatically displayed in both the main grid and the special Reels section of the profile. Users now have the opportunity to decide whether their Reels should only appear in the Reels area or also in the main grid. This flexibility allows users to design and organize their profile according to their personal preferences.

Benefits of advanced profile display controls:

Individual profile design: Users can customize their profile layout to their liking.

Users can customize their profile layout to their liking. Targeted content presentation: Creators can decide how and where their Reels are best displayed.

Creators can decide how and where their Reels are best displayed. Improved clarity: The option to only show Reels in the dedicated section makes for a cleaner and more focused profile.

With these two new features, Instagram once again underlines its commitment to continuous innovation and user-centricity. A few days ago, the company introduced the “My Week” function on Instagram, which allows stories to be published on Instagram for up to 7 days.