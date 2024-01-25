Mexico City.- Instagram presented a failure and intermittencies globally according to DownDetector.

Around 3:00 p.m., the platform stopped allowing access to millions of users, as well as interacting with its functions.

The failures were identified in countries such as the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Japan, France, Canada, India, among others.

Instagram is owned by Meta – parent company of Facebook and WhatsApp -, owned by Mark Zuckerberg.



