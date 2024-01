Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo de León | Photo: EFE/ David Toro

The president of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo de León, found microphones and “spy toys” in his office, while his team said this Thursday (25) that it is continuing to inspect facilities and vehicles to rule out the presence of more surveillance objects .

The search and review of the offices to rule out the presence of further spying equipment is being coordinated by the Ministry of the Interior, a government source assured EFE.

The procedure was ordered after Arévalo de León confirmed in a press conference that he found spy “toys” in his office, as well as in the official vehicle of his Communications Minister, Jazmín de la Vega.

The minister informed the press that she will present the objects found to the Public Ministry.

According to the president, who took power on the 15th, electronic scans are being carried out in all facilities at the National Palace of Culture (government headquarters).

Arévalo de León experienced a complicated transition of power, due to the criminal case brought against him by the attorney general, Consuelo Porras Argueta, who tried to prevent his inauguration, with several criminal cases and the cancellation of his party, the Semilla Movement.

During his first 10 days in office, Arévalo de León twice summoned the prosecutor, whom he accused in September of last year of having carried out a “coup d'état” against him.

Guatemala's new president, who will remain in power until 2028, surprisingly won the August 20 elections, after overcoming the traditional candidates who appeared as favorites in the polls.