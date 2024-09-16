Instagram Comments May Be Coming to Threads Soon

A new feature that will allow you to share Instagram comments to Threads may be coming to your inbox in the next few weeks.
In the current landscape of social networks, Instagram is currently one of the platforms with the largest user base in the world. Over the years, numerous features have been introduced, such as Instagram Stories, reels, notes, and sharing music tracks thanks to the recent collaboration with Spotify and much more. In the last few hours, in particular, another novelty has appeared on Instagram, further increasing the integration with another social network in vogue in the last period: let’s discover it together.
Instagram: Comment Sharing Coming to Threads?
The novelty in question, still in the experimental phase, was reportedly spotted by Alexander Paluzzia well-known Italian insider and developer of mobile apps. Going into more detail, Paluzzi recently shared an image that would show the possibility, within a post on Instagram, to share the comment exclusively on the platform or allow sharing on Threads too.
Let us remember that in the past, in fact, the company Half had undertaken some attempts to integrate Threads with other social platforms, such as the ability to display Threads posts on Instagram or Facebook and much more.
Meta’s Will
There are still many features missing within Threads, which is currently a platform in a rather embryonic state, with little more than a year of experience behind it: first of all, we remember thelack of a real private messaging systemfunction temporarily delegated to Instagram. This decision would therefore reflect the company’s ever-increasing desire to further integrate the three social networks and their users.
Of course, at the moment we do not know a precise release date for the new comment sharing feature on Threads, which is still in the testing phase. We can only wait for further updates on the matter from Half regarding its release, which we are sure will not be long in coming in the coming weeks or months.
