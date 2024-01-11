The White House said the United States has stopped supplying weapons and military equipment to Ukraine

The United States has stopped supplies of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine. This was stated by the coordinator for strategic communications of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, reports TASS.

He clarified that Washington has no budget funds left for such programs. “We issued the last package of available supplies that we had funding to support,” the official said.

Kirby called it critically important that Congress further approve the allocation of money for Ukraine. “The need to provide Kyiv with new American weapons is now urgent, especially in the winter months,” a White House spokesman said.

Earlier, the United States named the consequences of the cessation of Western military assistance. The Wall Street Journal indicated that in this case Kyiv will have two options. One of them involves reducing budget spending, the other is launching a printing press, the publication says.