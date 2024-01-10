Ai, watching F1 with decent commentary suddenly becomes a lot more expensive.

We could just report Viaplay has been saved, but we also have more bad Formula 1 news. Okay, sorry, that was lame… But there is indeed bad F1 news, like Autoblog reader @Robert tipped in the comments.

The news concerns the prices of F1 TV Pro. That is a very nice service for real Formula 1 enthusiasts, but unfortunately the subscription is becoming more expensive. And quite a bit too: the annual price for a subscription increases from €65 to €95. That makes a difference of almost 50%.

The same applies to the price of a monthly subscription. If you choose, you now pay €12 per month instead of €8 per month. There is also a cheaper subscription of €4 per month, but then you can only watch replays and not live races.

Have you already subscribed to F1 TV Pro? Then we have good news: for existing users the price will remain the same for the time being. So there is actually nothing to worry about for diehard Formula 1 fans, because they have of course had a subscription for a long time.

The difference between an F1 TV Pro subscription and a Viaplay subscription is now becoming a lot smaller. For €16 per month you have Viaplay, where you can watch other sports and all kinds of films and series in addition to F1. And this year you also get F1 TV Pro with your Viaplay subscription.

Thanks to Robert for the tip!

This article Price increase for F1 TV Pro: almost half more expensive first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Price #increase #Pro #price