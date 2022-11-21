Measure published in the DOU aims to affect appointments, designations or hiring of public officials in the body

The INSS (National Social Security Institute) published this Monday (21.Nov.2022) an ordinance in the DOU (Official Gazette) with rules to prevent the practice of nepotism in appointments, assignments or hiring of public officials and conflicts of interest in procedures related to bids and contracts within the agency itself.

The ordinance defines the mandatory signature of a declaration that alleges the “absence of family relationship or kinship”🇧🇷 Nepotism is the practice of appointing or favoring a spouse, partner or relative up to the 3rd degree for a function in public administration. Here’s the full of the concierge (188 KB).

The text also prohibits the nominations, assignments or hiring of relatives of the president of the INSS or any authority that holds a position of trust in management, leadership or advice. The direct hiring of a legal entity whose manager or partner is a relative of one of these positions is also prohibited.

As a solution to episodes of nepotism at the INSS, the ordinance proposes that the public official in question be dismissed or dismissed from his position, without jeopardizing investigations into any damage that the practice may have caused. The verification processes must be forwarded to other bodies, when applicable.

In addition, any employee who learns of any case of nepotism in the body must immediately notify the hierarchical superior or the authority in charge of appointments and hiring so that the case can be investigated.