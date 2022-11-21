World Cup football | The story behind the special venting: the star player kept his promise to the little boy

Jack Grealish kept the promise he made to 11-year-old Finlay.

English Jack Grealish27, scored his team’s sixth goal in the World Cup match against Iran on Monday, and there was a special charge in the airing.

Grealish had previously promised his 11-year-old fan that he would celebrate his next goal in a certain way, and he kept his promise.

Grealish plays in the Premier League for Manchester City. The Premier League published a message on Twitter that explains Finlayabout the encounter between a City fan named – and Grealish.

Grealish had received a touching letter from the boy and met him.

At the meeting Finlay showed how Grealish could fan his goal. Grealish promised to make the boy’s wish come true the next time he succeeds in scoring. On Monday, it happened at the World Cup.

Finlay has admired Grealish not only for his playing skills but also because he takes good care of his sister with CP. Finlay, who plays football enthusiastically, says in his letter that he is also disabled with CP.

England defeated Iran in the World Cup match by no less than 6–2.