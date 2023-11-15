Killer Elite: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, 15 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Killer Elite, a 2011 film directed by Gary McKendry and starring Jason Statham, Robert De Niro, Clive Owen and Yvonne Strahovski, will be broadcast. The film is based on the 1991 novel “Feather Men” by Sir Ranulph Fiennes. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

United Kingdom, 1980. Danny Bryce is a killer (presumably a former special forces soldier) who, together with his mentor and friend Hunter and a small group of loyalists, kills people deemed inconvenient on commission. After killing a man in front of a child and being injured in the arm during the escape, Danny, deeply affected by that experience, decides to change his life and retires to Australia, his native country, where he goes to live on a farm with to an old school friend, Anne Frazier.

However, a year later, Hunter is taken prisoner by a tribal sheik in Oman and so Danny is forced back into action. To free him, in fact, he will have to accept a very difficult task: avenge the death of the sheikh’s sons, killed at the hands of some former members of the SAS (Special Air Service; special forces of the British army) during the secret Dhofar war; otherwise, Hunter will be executed.

Danny therefore reunites with his old companions, Davies and Meier, and with them reaches his first target, Steven Harris. The former SAS member is murdered with a hammer covered in the same covering as the shower floor, thus making it appear to be an accident. A mysterious secret organization, the “feather men”, intervenes; in fact it is made up of former soldiers who continue to protect their comrades on leave. A member of the organization is Spike Logan, an SAS veteran who lost an eye in Oman and who is tasked with investigating what happened.

After leaving Oman, the three go near London, to a place where the military is trained, where they reach their second objective, Cregg. Danny, having infiltrated the soldiers, gives Cregg caffeine and insulin by dissolving them in tea, which will cause him to freeze to death, making this also seem like an accident, during a military exercise.

Killer Elite: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Killer Elite, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jason Statham: Danny Bryce

Clive Owen: Spike Logan

Robert De NiroHunter

Dominic Purcell: Davies

Aden Young: Meier

Yvonne Strahovski: Anne Frazier

Ben Mendelsohn: Martin

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje: The Agent

David Whiteley: MI6 man

Matt Nable: Pennock

Michael Dorman: Jake

Lachy HulmeSteven Harris

Firass Dirani: Bakhait

Nick Tate: Commander B

Bille Brown: Colonel Fitz

Grant Bowler: Captain James Cregg

Rodney Afif as Sheikh Amr

Jamie McDowellDiane

Simon Armstrong: Gowling

Tim Hughes: Major D

Tony PorterColonel Z

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Killer Elite live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – Wednesday 15 November 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.