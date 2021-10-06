Inspector Coliandro: the previews (plot and cast) of the third episode (eighth season)

Tonight, 6 October 2021, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, the third episode L’ispettore Coliandro will be broadcast, an Italian television series broadcast since 2006 by Rai 2, and since 2017 also by RaiPlay directed by Manetti Bros. The series sees protagonist Coliandro, played by Giampaolo Morelli. The creator of the series is the writer Carlo Lucarelli. But let’s see together the advances on the third episode.

Third episode plot

In the third and penultimate episode of the eighth season, entitled “The hidden treasure”, a well-known gallery owner will be found dead. It seems to be a suicide but his sister Francesca is not convinced. The woman, although she is very disliked at first, decides to turn to Coliandro. The policeman, for a change, begins an unauthorized investigation. Inspector Coliandro will discover that the suspicions of the gallery owner’s sister were well founded. The policeman will discover that the gallery owner did not commit suicide but was the victim of a settling of accounts with a merchant.

Inspector Coliandro: the cast

We have seen the plot of the third episode of Inspector Coliandro, but what is the complete cast? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Giampaolo Morelli: Coliandro

Enrico Silvestrin: Trumpets

Veronika Logan: Longhi

Giuseppe Soleri: Gargiulo

Alessandro Rossi: De Zan

Massimiliano Bruno: Borromini

Paolo Sassanelli: Gamberini

Enrica Ajò: Balboni

Caterina Silva: Bertaccini

Luisella Notari: Paffoni

Benedetta Cimatti: Buffarini

Streaming and tv

Where to see Inspector Coliandro on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, airs in the clear – for free – on Rai 2 (channel 2 or 502 – HD version – of digital terrestrial) at 21.20 on Tuesday evening. It will also be possible to follow him in live streaming through the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.