Inspector Coliandro streaming and live TV: where to see the third episode

Tonight, Wednesday 6 October 2021, on Rai 2 in prime time from 21.20 the third episode of Inspector Coliandro, the popular series starring Giampaolo Morelli, now in its eighth season, will be broadcast. Creator of the series is the writer Carlo Lucarelli. But where to see today’s episode of Inspector Coliandro? Here’s everything you need to know.

On TV

The fiction, as mentioned, airs free-to-air on 6 October 2021 with the third episode at 21.20 on Rai 2 (digital terrestrial channel 2 – 502 in HD – and 102 on Sky).

Inspector Coliandro streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free RaiPlay.it platform. Always on RaiPlay.it you can review everything thanks to the on demand function.

How many bets

We have seen where to see Inspector Coliandro in streaming, but how many episodes are planned for the eighth season of the fiction broadcast tonight on Rai 2? In all, four episodes will air. Here is the complete programming (may vary)