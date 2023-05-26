Yesterday the fans of PlayStation they had a new presentation that included several video games from the company and also third-party releases that are planned for years to come. Among the revelations, he highlighted the first video with gameplay of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2even though he complied, he also left the viewers doubts.

The most notorious of the questions was the release date, since at the end of the trailer it is still maintained that it will arrive sometime in the fall, and given the length of the video it seemed like disappointing news on some levels. However, her own insomniac Games He mentioned that the wait will not be long, this through a new publication.

Watching your reactions today has been spectacular. We know you have tons of questions about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and we’re eager to share more soon, including news about the release date, pre-orders, and accessibility features. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) May 24, 2023

Two things were confirmed in the gameplay, the first is the change between characters, miles morales and also Peter Parker, same as for the moment they were according to the situation and not in a free way. Second, the rumor that it would be cooperative is ruled out, which the developers themselves mentioned a few days ago.

The game will arrive in the fall of this year for PS5.

Via: VGC

