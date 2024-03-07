'Intensely 2' became a trend months ago after the release of its first trailer, which introduced Ansiedad, the new character that will stir up everyone. Happiness, Sadness, Rage, Fear and Disgust, the feelings that we already know and that inhabit Riley's mind. Such was the sensation that said teaser caused that it became the most viewed in Disney history: it exceeded 150 million views during its first 24 hours, according to the company itself.

However, the expectations of all fans are about to increase after the new trailer for the film was revealed, which introduced us to Envy, Shame and Boredomthe new feelings that will accompany Anxiety and that will come to Riley's life to stay.

What are the new emotions of 'Inside Out 2'?

Ansiedad, whom we already met in the first preview of 'Inside Out 2'will be accompanied by Envy, Shame and Boredomthe new feelings that the protagonist will have, who is on the verge of adolescence.

The first poster for 'Inside Out 2' gave us some details about the new characters. Photo: Disney

The first to appear in the trailer was Envy, who has an innocent appearance; but that hides dark intentions. His characteristic color is turquoise; Likewise, she has big eyes and a size that makes her look like a girl.

Who appeared next was Ennui, also known as Boredom. His name is due to the fact that he is a character of French nationality, a trait that is perceived by the way he speaks. This new character was presented lying on a sofa while playing with a mobile device.

Later, we were able to see Shame, a pink character, robust and the largest of all. In the trailer, he interacted with Alegría, but ended up overwhelmed by her enthusiasm. Therefore, he had to hide.

When is 'Inside Out 2' released?

'Inside Out 2' will be released in all theaters in Latin America on Thursday, June 13, 2024. For their part, theaters in the United States and Europe will be able to screen the film one day later, that is, on Friday, June 14, 2024.

The new feelings would have an antagonistic role in 'Inside Out 2' by locking up the old characters. Photo: Disney

Thus, 'Inside Out 2'as is the original English name of the film, will be released almost nine years after the original film, which premiered on June 19, 2015.

What is 'Inside Out 2' about?

“'Inside Out 2'the Disney and Pixar film, returns to the mind of a newly arrived teenager, just as the headquarters is suddenly being demolished to make room for something totally unexpected: Riley's new emotions!”, says the beginning of the synopsis .

“Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who have long run a successful operation, by all indications, are not sure how to feel when 'Anxiety' appears. And it seems that she is not alone”, concludes the official review of 'Inside Out 2'.

What is the cast of 'Inside Out 2'?

'Inside Out 2' It will have two changes compared to its first installment, since Bill Hader and Mindy Kalling will not play Fear and Disgust again, respectively, in the original version. Their positions will be filled by Tony Hale and Lazi Lapira.

On the other hand, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos and Paul Walter Hauser will lend their voices to Envy, Boredom and Shame, respectively, the new characters in the saga. With this, the distribution will be as follows:

Amy Poehler as Joy

Phyllis Smith as Sadness

Lewis Black as Fury

Tony Hale as Fear

Liza Lapira as Dislike

Maya Hawke as Anxiety

Ayo Edebiri as Envy

Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui (Boredom)

Paul Walter Hauser as Shame.

