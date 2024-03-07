Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

The US election is likely to once again be a duel between Biden and Trump. The President addresses the nation with a speech.

Update from March 7th, 9:55 p.m.: A White House fact sheet has revealed the first possible theme in Joe Biden's State of the Union address. Biden plans to highlight an initiative to reduce drug prices in his speech. He also wanted to propose expanding access to “Obamacare” health insurance, reported CNN. The US population is struggling with extremely high drug prices, a circumstance that Biden is addressing with measures to reduce costs, which he emphasized several times during his election campaign.

The so-called “Inflation Reduction Act”, which the Democrats in the US Congress passed in 2022, was intended to reduce drug prices specifically for seniors. This would allow the health insurance company Medicare to negotiate drug prices with manufacturers. The first round of negotiations on this is already underway CNN.

Biden gives State of the Union address in the middle of the election campaign against Donald Trump

First report: Washington, D.C. – In the midst of the US election campaign, President Joe Biden will give the traditional State of the Union address to Congress in Washington on Thursday evening (March 7th, 9:00 p.m. local time/3:00 a.m. CET). Every year, the US presidents give the “State of the Union” speech senate and House of Representatives about their priorities and plans.

Biden will also use the opportunity to present legislative initiatives. This time, the 81-year-old US President's prime-time appearance will probably also be about rebutting the widespread criticism that he is too old and not dynamic enough for a second term in office.

One is, the other wants to become US President against: Joe Biden and Donald Trump © dpa

In his speech, Biden will probably appeal to the opposition Republicans to stop blocking new billions in aid for Kiev Ukraine war and an agreement on immigration policy to finally give up. Biden is expected to be challenged in the election on November 5th by his predecessor Donald Trump, who has virtually secured a renewed presidential candidacy after the recent Republican primaries for the 2024 US election.

Trump is ready to debate Biden “anytime, anywhere.”

Meanwhile, Biden's predecessor Donald Trump says he is ready to debate his opponent “anytime, anywhere.” “It is important for the well-being of our country that Joe Biden and I discuss issues that are critical to the United States and the American people,” Trump said on Wednesday (March 6) in the online service he founded Truth Social.

“That’s why I call for debates to be held, anytime and anywhere,” emphasized Trump, who had always avoided discussions with his competitors in the race for the Republican nomination.

After his overwhelming victory in the Super Tuesday primaries, Trump has virtually secured the Republican presidential nomination again. However, according to surveys, the prospect of a repeat of the 2020 duel does not spark much enthusiasm among US voters – which is, among other things, because the incumbent President Biden is 81 and former President Trump is 77 years old. “Biden is too old and Trump is a little too crazy,” voter John Campbell in Quincy, Massachusetts, told the news agency AFP.

Polls show that despite his scandal-ridden presidency from 2017 to 2021, the storming of the Capitol by hundreds of his supporters on January 6, 2021 and the four indictments brought against him in criminal cases, Trump has not bad chancesto defeat Biden in November. (speaking with agency material)