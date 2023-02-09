Specifications of the new aircraft
- NASA said in a statement that “highly trained NASA pilots will use augmented reality technology instead of a window to navigate crowded airspace.”
- used a plane X-59 Quiet SuperSonic TechnologyA new system replaces the pilot’s direct line of sight.
- This could help pilots spot other aircraft faster than they can through a regular windshield, according to NASA test pilot Jim Lees..
- The new aircraft features a distinctive 38-foot nose, designed to make it more aerodynamic when flying at high speeds.
NASA stated, “The goal of X-59 is to reduce the loud take-off that comes with traveling faster than the speed of sound,” noting that “if successful, test flights could lead the way in significantly reducing flight times.”
Where will the pilot sit?
- Because of the aircraft’s unique “nose” (nose), the pilot will sit near the middle of the aircraft, with no window in front of him.
- The external vision system uses two cameras, image processing software and a computer that combines new and existing technology to give pilots a hyper-realistic augmented reality view..
- It’s “almost like looking through windows,” Les described the scene.
- The screen resolution is about 4 times that of conventional HD screens (HD) to which many people are accustomed.
- The screen can switch to different channels showing different parts of the sky.
- Channel switching takes place at five milliseconds.
#NASAs #future #plane #pilots #window #fly #speed #sound
Leave a Reply