Specifications of the new aircraft

NASA said in a statement that “highly trained NASA pilots will use augmented reality technology instead of a window to navigate crowded airspace.”

A new system replaces the pilot’s direct line of sight This could help pilots spot other aircraft faster than they can through a regular windshield, according to NASA test pilot Jim Lees. .

The new aircraft features a distinctive 38-foot nose, designed to make it more aerodynamic when flying at high speeds.

NASA stated, “The goal of X-59 is to reduce the loud take-off that comes with traveling faster than the speed of sound,” noting that “if successful, test flights could lead the way in significantly reducing flight times.”

Where will the pilot sit?