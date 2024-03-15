They confuse rights with privileges. Florestan.

After the Morena candidate for the presidency of the Republic, Claudia Sheinbaumsigned in a kind of protest, the document of the Conference of the Episcopate which contains a hard diagnosis on insecurity in Mexicohe President López Obradorin the opposite direction of his tandem, supported heraccusing the Church of presenting a panorama of insecurity that, according to him, does not exist.

And that is the essential factor of failure of his government in the fight against insecurity: the lack of a true and real diagnosis from which effective public policies can be derived to combat it.

Because you can give us statistics, talk about marginal declines in trends, but deaths continue to rise.

And the official statistics belie their other data, which cannot contradict foolish reality.

So far in his government, December 1, 2018 as of yesterday, intentional homicides total 181,467, surpassing the six-year terms of his predecessors. With Carlos Salinas (1988-94) there were 76,767; Ernesto Zedillo (1994-2000) 80 thousand 671; Vicente Fox (2000-06) lowered them to 60,280 and Felipe Calderón (2006-12) increased them almost double, 120,463. With Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-18) they went up to 156,066 and in what of this government, as of yesterday, they reached 181,467, with a projection, to maintain this pace, of reaching 199,000 on September 30, a harsh legacy for his successor.

That is why I reiterate that with health, insecurity is the great pending issue for López Obrador and, without a doubt, the great issue of the opposition that its candidate cannot evade without contradicting whoever seeks to succeed the presidency.

Let's see how it handles.

But with the exceptions that he marked in the bishops' document, it is not enough for a debate or for, today, a government proposal.

RETAILS

1. CESES.- The governor of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado, reappeared after the escalation of the Ayotzinapa normalistas, the murder of another, and the violent invasion of the presidential palace, and she dismissed her Government and Public Security Secretaries, and announced the departure of the Prosecutor, who challenged it;

2. MESSAGE.- King Felipe VI of Spain, did what López Obrador has avoided, receiving the mothers searching for the missing, giving them the Human Rights award, and went further by saying: The disappearance of a single person affects generations, erodes trust in institutions and challenges collective conscience. AMLO has 49,246 missing; and

3. MARINA.- López Obrador yesterday pushed the Secretary of the Navy, Rafael Ojeda, to intervene in a campaign discussion over a statement by Xóchitl Gálvez about the entry of weapons and fentanyl. The admiral summoned her: Present evidence. There is no precedent for this.

For an undeserved, but necessary vacation, see you at Easter.

