Nä, what was that sooner and super quick. In the Cologne mentality, this past is not really considered past. How much more insidious is the title of the event “When Cologne was once a cosmopolitan city,” as one could find it at the recently ended “lit.Cologne” reading festival. There, Irmin Schmidt, keyboardist of the legendary experimental band “Can” (one of the reasons for the city's global fame), charmingly continued the grin hidden in his nod to the artistically wild seventies and eighties on the Rhine about today's metropolitan madness by saying, This city was never wild, it was always rather “cozy”.

Diedrich Diederichsen wouldn't be himself if he didn't derive an interesting question from it. Based on the observation that on Aachener Straße, where the editorial team of “Spex”, the magazine for uninhibited pop theory, once lived, there are now around thirty restaurants instead of the one and a half restaurants from back then (“the Bauturm café and a kebab shop”) “and they all look as if they were brought into the world by an agency for gastronomy ideas,” Diederichsen wondered who was actually being fed everything in these “perversions of capitalist culture”. The people of Cologne have hardly become richer, and there are probably no more tourists coming. “Is money being laundered there?” But no, you might shout to the professor of subculture, these huts are full every evening. Maybe today you'd rather go out to eat than go to the theater. One exception, however, is the lit.Cologne, whose events – more than 180 this time; Around eighty of them in the children's and youth program – are almost always filled to the last row. The reading festival attracted 112,500 visitors in its twenty-fourth year.