Specific label and special shelves for foods that contain insect meal . This was declared by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigida who has signed four decrees on the matter, together with colleagues from Business and Health.

“What the decrees provide for is a label with origin of the product i risks associated with consumption and the amount of insect meal present ” explained Minister Lollobrigida during a joint press conference together with the Made in Italy minister, Adolfo Urso and to the Minister of Health, Horace Schillaci . “You can feed on what you think is most suitable” but “as regards the cricket flour, migratory locust, mealworm and yellow grub we think we need labeling that specifies in a timely and visible way which products derive from these insects” he said. “We have also foreseen special shelves where they can be displayed in shops”, so that “those who want to choose crickets, larvae and locusts can go there and those who don’t want to, as I imagine most Italians, can keep away. We must strengthen people’s capacity for discernment. We have tried to address the subject by following the European directives, but the issue concerns our consumption model”.

protection of the Mediterranean diet

With the measure, added the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, “in full agreement with the Regions, we guarantee Italian citizens the awareness of what they eat and let’s make Italy an avant-garde nation in this sense”. Europe has authorized the trade of flours with insects but “citizens must know what they are eating, for this reason we foresee certification so that those who want to consume them can do so but those who do not want to consume them can do the same”. According to what was underlined by the Made in Italy minister, Adolfo Ursothe government action was guided by the “principle of transparency on which the ability to choose of consumers is based they need to know how a product is made, where it comes from and what it is made with to be free to use a product or not”. Furthermore, according to the minister, in this way it is also possible to protect “our Mediterranean diet, which is among the excellences of Made in Italy in the world”.