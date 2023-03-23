After the Explorer EV, it’s already time to think about the second electric model that will be born on the Volkswagen MEB platform and which will have the Blue Oval on the nose. It could be about Ford Capri, with the American automaker ready to dust off one of the historic names in its range. And so after the mid-size SUV, the crossover that will be based on VW’s modular architecture could take up the name of the sports coupe produced by the US brand between 1968 and 1986, which was also able to achieve good popularity in Europe.

The new Ford Capri

In the past there was talk of the possibility for Ford to draw on the tradition of the brand, proposing some of the historical names for the new electric models. This was also confirmed by Amko Leenarts, head of the design division of the Blue Oval in the Old Continent. However, the choice of a historic name will not influence the style, with the American car manufacturer having already confirmed that it does not want to adopt retro styles for its new electric models. Explorer EV confirms this, very different from the car of the same name that is all the rage in the United States. The future generation of Ford Capri will also be different from that of the past, no longer a sports coupé but a family crossover, with specifications very similar to those of the first EV presented on an MEB basis.

How Ford design changes with electric cars

“The onset of electrification has provided an opportunity to meet changing customer needs with what is arguably the biggest change in Ford design since the New Edge ethos of the late 1990s – Leenarts explained in an interview given to Autocar – We started researching earlier: How do customers view us? I personally felt that we were looking too positively at our brand; we needed a check on where we really were. And that’s why we worked with customers. What really hurt me was them saying we were boring. And that was the part that I really got into. I said to myself ‘Okay, we have to present unique proposals: clearly different car designs, which offer a unique perspective that no one else has.’