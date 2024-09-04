Inquiry | The Defense Forces train scouts, conscript service is not required

Inquiry|The military intelligence of the Defense Forces is looking for personnel for the personnel intelligence course.

Published by the Defense Forces notification according to the course, information acquisition from personal sources and related special skills are trained.

“Those who have completed the course can be used in various personal intelligence tasks under normal and exceptional conditions,” Puolustusvoimat says.

To the public the course conveys a secret image.

The Defense Forces says that it does not respond to inquiries related to the course or application.

It also states that you can only apply for the course with a paper application and that only applications sent by letter will be processed.

New the same type of courses are still not. Something similar has been reported publicly in Finland before.

Recently, the Finnish Defense Forces applied for reservists for personnel intelligence tasks in crisis management operations.

It is also not unusual for intelligence positions to be applied for through a public announcement. This is also the procedure internationally.

At least MI6, Britain’s foreign intelligence service has utilized public newspaper announcements.

Defense forces this time, the course does not require military service. Previous experience in the Defense Forces is also not a requirement.

Applications are welcome from a wide range of backgrounds and age groups and from people of different genders, the announcement says.

The admission requirements are Finnish citizenship and excellent Finnish language skills, as well as being of legal age.