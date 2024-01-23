The 2024 WRC will start on January 25th with the great classic of the World Rally Championship, the Monte-Carlo Rally which this year will be based in Gap, Sébastien Ogier's hometown, and not in the port of the Principality of Monaco.

The Monegasque event has often been among the most unpredictable of the entire calendar due to its asphalt roads, but on several occasions covered by ice or snow. In the 92nd edition of the rally, Saturday should be the most challenging with its 134.86 kilometres.

Rallye Monte-Carlo: the tires chosen by Pirelli

Pirelli, the WRC's sole supplier of tires for this season too, has decided to bring the following tires to allow the drivers to deal in the best possible way with every condition that arises in the surroundings of Monte-Carlo.

P Zero RA WRC: these tires will be present in Monte-Carlo in two main variants.

Soft: perfect for asphalt and slippery surfaces.

Supersoft: a compound created exclusively for the Rallye Monte-Carlo. This will be used mainly if temperatures are particularly low. For example, they could be used on Thursday night specials, subject to the presence of snow.

Subzero STZ-B: it is the winter tire made by Pirelli for all categories and is designed for both dry asphalt, wet asphalt, snow-covered asphalt and mixed asphalt made up of snow and ice. This tire will also be available in two versions.

Without nails: for use with dry or wet asphalt.

With nails: to be used instead in the presence of snow and/or ice on the asphalt. This compound is a new version made to be more resistant than the one used until last year.

Rallye Monte-Carlo, tire allocation

Each driver behind the wheel of a Rally1 car will have a total of 80 tires available, but will be able to choose a maximum of 38 for the entire rally, including tires for Thursday's Shakedown.

Here is the allocation:

24 PZero RA Soft

20 PZero RA Supersoft

24 Sottozero STZ-B with nails

12 Sottozero STZ-B without nails

Rallye Monte-Carlo, Testoni's comment

Terenzio Testoni, rally activity manager of Pirelli, comments on the first appointment of the 2024 WRC, the Rallye Monte-Carlo: “Like last year, we arrive at the Monte-Carlo Rally with already a victory in the seasonal palmarès, the one obtained in the demanding Jännerrallye”.

“From the first race of the World Championship we expect valuable indications for the future development of our range, which in these years of participation in the WRC has continued to evolve, thanks to the experience accumulated and the collaboration with the teams”.

“This rally is certainly one of the most difficult of the entire season, in which the tires make as much a difference as the drivers' approach to the very different challenges they will have to face. The teams have many strategies at their disposal, knowing they can count on tires which in past editions have proven reliable and versatile in all conditions.”