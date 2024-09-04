Surgery | OKM: Appropriations for vocational education will not decrease by 120 million euros

Surgery|Index increases and the ten million euros promised in the government program to support learning will increase allocations.

4.9. 19:32

Another one Vocational education appropriations will not decrease by 120 million euros next year, but by less, the Ministry of Education and Culture reports.

The government decided this week in a budget frenzy increase the savings of secondary education by 20 million euros. Earlier, in the framework dispute, an adjustment of 100 million euros had been agreed.

Chief director Petri Lempinen according to the budget level in vocational education will not actually decrease by 120 million euros next year.

“On top of that, there will be four million for breaking the standards. It has been reported before that there will be no limit to the period during which compulsory education is free, but there will be an alternative saving for it. Of this, four million will be allocated to the strategic funding of vocational education, says Director General Lempinen from the Ministry of Education and Culture.

Index increases and the ten million euros promised in the government program to support learning, in turn, increase the appropriations.

“The bill is not 120 million, but less,” sums up Lempinen.

According to Lempinen, the cut is aimed differently at different training providers.

“There are training providers where practically all students complete their first vocational degree, and then there are providers where almost all students have already completed an education leading to the job market.”