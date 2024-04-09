“The screening service for oncological and cardiological prevention is renewed, established on an experimental basis in 2021 in favor of those registered with the unitary management of credit and social benefits. Given the positive results of the experiment, in terms of percentage of users involved and in number of cases of effective ascertainment of the initial states of the pathologies, which allowed a timely health intervention with a positive outcome, the INPS – Unitary management of credit and social benefits it also renews the screening service for the year 2024. The 2024 Screening Accreditation Notice has been published, aimed at all structures that operate in the healthcare field (medical centers, multi-specialist clinics, analysis laboratories) and are equipped with the equipment and specialized medical personnel for carrying out, within the own structure, of the types of screening envisaged”. A note from theInps.

“The accreditation application can be submitted from 12.00 on 8 April 2024 until 12.00 on 7 May 2024. At the accredited facilities it will be possible to carry out health screenings, for which the INPS, following a specific announcement, will put Contributions are available in the form of a voucher with a QR Code that can be printed or downloaded onto electronic devices. The notice, which will be published following the Notice, is aimed at those registered with the Unitary Management of Credit and Social Benefits falling within the age range between between 40 and 67 years old”, he explains.

“Given the importance of the subject covered, maximum diffusion throughout the national territory is appropriate, so as to guarantee users the possibility of contacting structures present in or adjacent to their municipality of residence. Preventive diagnostics, in fact, are essential for prevention of some very widespread diseases, first of all those of an oncological and cardiological nature. Timely intervention is fundamental as early diagnosis allows life to be saved in many cases, to avoid the onset of disabling states and in any case to face more the disease effectively before it worsens”, he concludes.