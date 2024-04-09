Traffic patrols in the Traffic Directorate and security patrols at Abu Dhabi Police distributed sweets, roses and greeting cards to drivers on a number of internal and external roads and congratulated them on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr as part of their approach to sharing the joy of the happy Eid with the community, enhancing communication horizons and raising traffic culture so that these days are free of traffic accidents.

Brigadier Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, congratulated vehicle drivers and road users on this happy occasion and urged them to adhere to the traffic law, adhere to the speed limits on internal and external roads, pay attention and focus, do not use the phone while driving, leave a sufficient distance between vehicles, adhere to the use of seat belts, and seat children. Under the age of ten, in the back seats of the vehicle and not taking advantage of the joy of Eid by driving recklessly, recklessly, or drifting.

Officers, non-commissioned officers, and members of the traffic control departments in the directorate, the Protocol Department in the Traffic and Security Patrol Department in Al Ain City, and the Traffic Awareness and Education Department (branches in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra, and external areas) participated in implementing the initiative.

The Happiness Patrol promoted positive traffic among drivers, and the initiative in Al Ain City included distributing awareness booklets with a barcode that was scanned by a mobile phone camera and turned into an awareness video urging drivers to adhere to traffic rules.