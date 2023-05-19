Engineers of the St. Petersburg State University of Aerospace Instrumentation (SUAI) have created a high-tech optical sensor for detecting fires, which is ahead of competitors in terms of speed and sensitivity.

A typical fire protection system gives an alarm on average 40 seconds after a fire. The new development does it 10 seconds faster. Such a gain in time may seem insignificant to non-professionals, however, according to experts, these moments may be enough to avoid the formation of a large fire or start evacuation faster.

The sensor is triggered when the temperature exceeds 44ºС, analogues give an alarm only at 54ºС.

“The laser heat flow detection system that we have developed can be used in explosive industries. In addition, our fire detector is linear and designed for long ranges – about 100 m – to control extended premises, ”said Yana Ryvkina, the developer of the device, a student at SUAI.

The operation of the device is based on optical principles. A beam is directed from the laser source, which fixes the degree of refraction of the air. This indicator changes with increasing temperature and smoke, which allows the invention to detect fires. At the same time, the sensor needs no more electricity to operate than a simple laser pointer.

If necessary, you can adjust the length of the beam, so the development can be adapted to any room. The cost of the device is slightly higher than the equipment that is currently used in fire fighting systems. However, due to the higher sensitivity of these sensors, less is required, so costs will not increase.

Read more in the Izvestia article dated May 19, 10:00 am:

