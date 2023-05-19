Colombian soccer was shaken over the weekend with the statements of the Boca Juniors de Cali coach, Alejandro Guerrero, who He denounced that players from his team, which is playing in the promotion tournament, were rigging match results.

“There are situations that have arisen this semester, it is to uncover everything. A statement has been sent to the managers by Dimayor and the Federation stating that there are situations that have arisen since 2018. What is being presented, that the matches have been rigged. In that letter they announce that they are coming to investigate the entire management body, the coaching staff and the players,” said Guerrero after the 1-2 defeat against Deportes Quindío.

“I think you can be the worst coach in the world, but we can no longer control the match-fixing situation as coaches. I am not making anything up, you can contact the team president, Alexander Otero Polanco: he can tell you the same thing, that they are non-soccer things and that they have played against the coaching staff and in this case mine, ”he added.

Until now, neither Dimayor nor the Colombian Football Federation have ruled on the matter. “I understand that a sanction came for a player who was with us last year, they sanctioned him for two years. We have been in charge of the team since 2019 and I understand that this has been manifesting since 2018, this was told to us by the president in the dressing room four games ago, ”said Guerrero.

The punishment of Dimayor for the Boca Juniors de Cali coach

But the one who ended up punished was the coach. The Championship Disciplinary Committee announced that Guerrero He is suspended from carrying out any activity related to football for five weeks.

In addition, the Boca Juniors de Cali coach must pay a fine of 13,514,000 pesos by decision of the Committee.

“Once the statements made in the post-match interview by the Boca Juniors Technical Director were analyzed, the Committee was able to demonstrate that they compromised the good image of several of the taxpayers protected in article 72 of the CDU of the FCF, for which reason a suspension sanction was imposed to carry out any sporting and/or administrative activity related to football and with the fine contemplated therein, ”says the resolution.

