WWhich color should it be, Uluru Red or rather Mulara Aubergine? And should the surface shine like a bathroom mirror? Or would you rather have a subtle shimmer, matt or satin finish? The online configurator offers lots of combination options, not for the new car, but for individually styled speakers. Thomas Carstensen, head of the Hamburg speaker manufacturer Inklang, had the idea for the à la carte sound transducers years ago. Since then, he has been offering his speakers “customized,” as they call it in marketing jargon.

It works like this: choose the right basic model, click on the desired color, features and accessories such as cables or stands on the Inklang website and then order the entire package. If you like, you can even order your desired box to match the wallpaper; the color palettes of two major wall paint manufacturers are also available to choose from in the configurator. And if you’re afraid of taking risks, you can ask your speaker candidate to audition in your own four walls on a weekend in return for a deposit.