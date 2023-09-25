To answer this question, let’s analyze the Working Poverty Indexprepared by him CONEVAL,which evaluates how many people cannot buy the Food Basket with the income from his job.

At the national level, 37.8% of workers do not earn enough to buy the Food Basket (2nd quarter of 2023), which means that this indicator has improved 2.4 percentage points since the beginning of the six-year term.

This is explained by the 135% increase in the minimum wage in the last 5 years, which went from $88.36 a day in 2018 to $207.44 by 2023.

By federal entity, the 3 states with the highest working poverty are: Chiapaswhere 67% of its workers cannot buy the food basket, followed by Oaxaca 59.4% and Warrior 58.1%.

While the states with the lowest working poverty are: Baja California Surwhere only 16% of its workers suffer from work poverty, followed by Baja California 19.9% ​​and Chihuahua 23.4%.

Sinaloa is the 7th state with the least working povertywhere 25.8% of its workers cannot purchase the food basket, 12 percentage points below the national average, in Culiacan working poverty is 22.7%.

It stands out that, in rural areas, 50.2% of workers cannot buy the food basket, while in the city only 33.9%.

But, entering fully into the wage gap between women and menin Mexicomen earn on average 27% more than women, that is, the average income of men is $7,528 per month, compared to $5,936 for women. women.

This salary difference causes 42.6% of the women cannot buy the food basket, compared to 35.8% of men.

The states with the most sexist salaries are: Colima, since as men they earn 51% more than women, followed by Yucatán with 48% and Baja California Sur with 44% more salaries for men.

On the contrary, states with greater equal pay They are: Chiapas, where men earn only 2% more than women, Baja California 17% and Guerrero 18% more than men.

Sinaloa is located in the national average, in 16th place, where men earn 31% more than women, compared to 27% nationally.

On the other hand, just as alarming is the wage gap between indigenous and non-indigenous municipalities, since workers in indigenous municipalities earn an average of $3,479 per month, compared to $7,159 in non-indigenous municipalities. This has meant that 40% of workers in municipalities with an indigenous population cannot purchase a food basket, compared to 10.5% in municipalities without an indigenous population.

Another great wage gap exists between formal and informal workers. A formal worker, in addition to having all the legal benefits, earns an average of $9,721 per month, compared to $4,785 for an informal worker, that is, the formal worker earns more than double that of a formal worker. informal.

As can be seen, the data shows that there is a salary gap between men and women of 27%, but there are also 2 other salary gaps that are little talked about:

1. That workers in non-indigenous municipalities earn 106% more than workers in municipalities with indigenous population.

2. That formal workers earn 103% more than informal workers.

Therefore, I ask you, dear reader: In their work, do women also earn less than men doing the same work?

