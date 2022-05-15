Inca Carlos Iglesias continues to captivate hearts abroad. The young man from Chiclayo, who emigrated to the United States to be able to internationalize his artistic career, surprised locals and strangers after suddenly announcing that he wanted to stop doing Latin pop to become a diffuser of the Andean urban musical genre.

In an interview with La República, the singer-songwriter mentioned his short-term artistic plans and stated that he will attend “Magaly TV, la firma” and “Esto es Guerra” in June as part of promoting his first album, which is forthcoming. launch.

Changes to your proposal

Although its beginnings were constituted by Latin pop, Inca Carlos Iglesias He decided to renew his musical proposal and artistic image after being invited to a folk music event by Pelo de Ambrosio, where both shared the stage with William Luna, Max Castro, among others.

“I liked Latin pop, I composed the songs, I co-produced with other producers, but I didn’t feel 100% identified with what I was doing,” the artist told The Republic.

YOU CAN SEE: Martina Portocarrero: folk singer is declared as “Meritorious Personality of Culture”

Carlos attended the event that took place in the Parque de la Exposicion and commented that by listening to the repertoire of his Peruvian colleagues he was able to reconnect with his roots. “That’s when I said, ‘Well, that’s what I want to do.’ I started crying for hours until the concert ended. I felt very identified and connected with myself, ”he added.

– Did it take you a long time to contemplate the decision to merge the urban genre with the Andean one?

No, it was instantly. I felt that was what I was looking for. There was a producer who was very upset with my decision because he told me that I was doing well with Latin pop and that I shouldn’t start from scratch with another image, with a genre that didn’t exist.

Inka Carlos Iglesias uses musical instruments such as the zampoña and the quena in his musical themes. Photo: Instagram

The success of Inka Carlos Iglesias

Three years have passed since his adventure began and since his instincts got the better of him. Inka Carlos Iglesias commented that his independent project has opened many doors for him despite not having a large audience or a large number of followers on his social platforms.

“In North America, I am the most blogged underground Peruvian artist in the United States. We do not give big shows, they are not massive shows, however, it is something completely organic. I am a person who is not based on followers nor am I an artist who is involved in social networks, because I try to keep myself balanced in what I like and what comes to me ”, He pointed, laughing, on the other side of the screen.

YOU CAN SEE: Folk singer Yarita Lizeth surprises with her second cumbia “Never leave me, cholito”

We are trying to stay independent to be outside of limitations. We like to go against the current, that’s why it also takes us some time to ‘stick’, but what we are looking for with this project is not really fame or money, but to spread our music.

– Your music has had a rapid rise in the music industry and has reached the international market, what do you think is the reason for the success of your proposal?

The authenticity. We’re always projecting that, which is completely something new. We’re merging age-old instruments and bringing them into something completely contemporary. The Inka project does not follow trends, it follows a purely native, American proposal, focused and concentrated on its roots, on its folklore, on its culture.

– The teaser of your song “Si te vas” It was very well received by the public, how did you take this reception?

I take it calmly and serenely. It’s what music has taught me in this business. One can play on the radio, be ‘hitting’ for a couple of months, but if you don’t release a second single that has the same strength, you stop playing.

And it’s good that you mention my song “Si te vas”, because it hasn’t been officially released yet. The YouTube teaser shows what Carlos Iglesias is doing because now I have a new image and I needed to make it known so as not to disappear.

YOU CAN SEE: Servando y Florentino, RKM & Ken-Y, Niche and other concerts offered in April [FOTOS]

The official launch is in June, where we will also be launching “Para que te lo joces”, which is another very, very good song.

He spoke with Paolo Guerrero

– The premiere of your song “Guerrero” (2018) opened a lot of doors for you. You wrote this topic precisely because of Paolo Guerrero’s situation regarding whether or not he entered the World Cup that year.

Yes, we are talking about the Andean hip hop ‘Guerrero’ being part of the soundtrack of Paolo’s Netflix series, which will come out this year. The topic was selected by Billboard magazine as a reference to the World Cup and we achieved get interviews in countries where they don’t even speak Spanish, like Norway.

– Did Paolo Guerrero find out about it or did he contact you to thank you for having written a song about him?

Yes, I spoke with Paolo Guerrero. He gave me the contact details of the producer of the series in March 2021. Since I used to be a footballer, I have many friends who play for the national team. They gave me his number, I made him listen to the song and it was super cool because he was always willing to help selflessly.

YOU CAN SEE: Folk artists offer a concert on the night of the huayno at the Gran Teatro Nacional

His time on Billboard

Carlos Iglesias was the only Peruvian invited to the 28th edition of the Billboard Latin Music Awards. During his time at the gala, he was able to share with international artists such as Rauw Alejandro, Juanes, Tainy, Bad Bunny, Karol G, Mau and Ricky, among others.

Carlos Iglesias and ‘Bichota’ Karol G posed together at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Photo: Instagram

Carlos Iglesias coincided with the Montaner brothers in the 28th edition of the Billboards Latin Music Awards. Photo: Instagram

In this regard, the singer mentioned that it was “a magical night” and was completely surprised with how the world receives Peruvian Andean music. “But in Peru that does not happen. Therefore, I direct my music towards young people”, he remarked.

Also, last April, Carlos was present at the Latin American Music Awards 2022, where he shared pleasant moments with members of the Black Eyed Peas band.

“There, I was with many great artists of the genre that are opening doors. Even though I’ve been a singer for 16 years, it’s taken me a long time to get where I am and I’m still working to improve myself. . It takes time to do something different, but I feel happy, because despite the fact that we have been trying to spread this new proposal for several years, there are already artists in Peru who are doing similar projects”, he recalled with a smile.

Event was held in Las Vegas. Photo: diffusion

YOU CAN SEE: Karol G: Christian pastor assures that the song “Mi cama” contains a satanic message

Release of their first album

This 2022, Inka Carlos Iglesias will release the 11 songs from his first album, which “are almost set.”

“The name of the album will be ‘Inka’ and we already have four video clips made along with other songs that we haven’t released yet. The work plan is to release a song and video every month and a half and not stop until January or February of the following year. We have a musical format. A little more Anglo-Saxon, more American”, specified the artist.

– Will your album have collaborations with other artists of the urban genre? If so, could you give some clues as to who it is?

Yes, collaborations are coming with two Puerto Rican artists and one Colombian. Our motivation is to be able to open doors to new talent. Being pioneers of a new musical genre is not our interest, but to push the new generations to also dare to put a charango, a cajoncito, some zampoñas to the productions they are doing.

– You just arrived in Miami, what artistic plans do you have there at the moment?

Now I’m in the studio doing work for other artists. (My team and I) compose for several big artists. We are finishing the projects for these musicians.

We also plan to release the music video for ‘Perreito andino’ in the coming months. In the month of June, we will be in Peru promoting the project in the program of Mrs. Magaly Medina. She has told us that she is very into our music and she will give us a space in her program. Mr. Peter Fajardo, producer of ‘This is war’, also liked the proposal very much and we are going to introduce ourselves there as well.