Of: Sophia Lother

Severe weather and thunderstorms must be expected in some parts of Germany. (Archive photo) © Heinz Gebhardt/Imago IMages

A thunderstorm low brings showers and thunderstorms in Germany at the beginning of the new week. Dangerous storms are also possible in some regions.

Offenbach – The summery weather, in which hardly a cloud got in the way of the sun, is about to change. As the German Weather Service (DWD) states in its forecast, it will soon be much more uncomfortable in Germany.

According to this, the first showers and thunderstorms are already moving over Germany on the night of Monday (May 16th). After a short break, the storms are expected to increase again around noon. Local flooding is also to be expected. The south-west half of the country in particular could then be affected. According to an expert from the German Weather Service, showers and thunderstorms are to be expected here:

All regions west of the Weser

Bavaria

Thuringia

Weather: Thunderstorms and showers are gathering in Germany

There is a risk of storms in some areas, and hail and gusts of wind could also occur occasionally. But not every thunderstorm grows into a storm, the DWD makes clear. “But where the thunderstorms form, local flooding and flooded basements or underpasses must be expected,” warns the meteorologist.

According to the DWD, temperatures from the Oder to Schleswig-Holstein rise to 19 to 24 degrees, in the rest of the country the maximum values ​​are 23 to 28 degrees. In the following days the weather should calm down again. It could still rain in places until Tuesday afternoon. Otherwise, according to the DWD, there is mainly a mix of sun, dense clouds and individual showers with maximum values ​​between 19 and 28 degrees.

It will be even friendlier on Wednesday. Plenty of sun with temperatures between 25 and 30 degrees are to be expected. “Only east of the Elbe is it a little less warm at 20 to 24 degrees,” said the DWD meteorologist. Apparently, severe weather and thunderstorms are only a brief clouding of the summer weather in May 2022. India is currently struggling with extreme heat, over 40 degrees make spring there extremely dangerous. (slo/dpa)