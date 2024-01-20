FC Barcelona is preparing to face Real Betis next Sunday at 6:30 p.m., but faces considerable challenges with a list of injured and suspended players. With important absences that will affect the lineup, the culé team will seek to overcome these adversities in a crucial match. How will these losses affect Barcelona's performance in this match against Betis?
Marc-André Ter Stegen
The German goalkeeper withdrew from the training camp with his national team due to back discomfort, and in the end he needed to undergo surgery to recover from the problems. Ter Stegen is one of the pillars of the team, and his loss greatly affects Xavi.
Marcos Alonso
Also injured on the back, Marcos Alonso will be out for this duel against Betis. It is scheduled to return at the beginning of March. He has missed numerous games.
Gavi
The worst news of the season for FC Barcelona comes from Gavi. The Spaniard suffered a torn ligament during the last national team break and will not play with the team again this season. Furthermore, he could miss Euro 2024, but the latter is not yet assured.
Iñigo Martínez
The central defender who arrived this summer in the Blaugrana discipline fell on his feet, becoming an indisputable asset for Xavi Hernández's defense. Now, the Basque player will be out until mid-February due to muscle problems.
Raphinha
The Brazilian was injured in the semifinal match of the Spanish Super Cup against Osasuna and will be out for around a month and will be absent for this league match.
Joao Cancelo
Casualties are becoming common at FC Barcelona and Joao Cancelo has been a victim of them. The Portuguese was starting but a knee injury will keep him off the pitch.
There are no players suspended for this clash.
