Athletic center-back Iñigo Martínez is one of the pillars of an Athletic team that knows that favoritism does not smile at them in external pools against transatlantic players such as Barça, Real Madrid and Atlético: “Total normality, the beautiful thing is to go undercover, the wonderful thing is not to be favorites”, the international defender points out and clarifies that “in a single game there are no favorites, we know how to compete against these teams, one hundred percent we can face anyone “, ditch.

The semifinal of this Super Cup on Thursday against Atlético brings them to him: “Against Atlético there are no simple games, they are like us, they fight to the end, they don’t fool around. Here we all want to win and we all have the illusion. By doing our job well, we can beat Atlético or anyone. Anything can happen, total confidence in the squad “, reiterates Iñigo Martínez, who is another errand in the football business that moves them to Arabia:” Everyone has their way of thinking and seeing things, everyone gives their opinion. It is not in our hands, it is the Federation that makes the decision “, he underlines and adds that” it is true that it could have been played in Spain by the fans to cheer from the stands “, but he insists that” it is not in our hands, I go wherever. In mind is to win this Super Cup and take it to Bilbao “.

The draw in Mendizorroza knew little by little: “Against Alavés we were much superior, it was necessary to specify, but we have confidence in our forwards, we come from a good dynamic. We have a final winning this match, with very nice memories from last year. “