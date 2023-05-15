The leader of Más País and deputy of the environmental group in Congress, Íñigo Errejón, visited Molina de Segura this Sunday to “help” the colleagues from Más Región “to explain that, for the most important challenges we have for the future, In Spain and in the Region, environmental forces are needed to put the care of the land first, because without land there is no future, no economy or employment ».

In a national key, Errejón replied to a statement by Alberto Núñez Feijóo in which the PP leader addressed “the embarrassed socialist voters.” The deputy of Más País pointed out that “we are ashamed of a PP that has the audacity to put banners of the Mar Menor to vote for them when they are responsible for their ruin.”

Before the event held in Plaza de Europa, the national leader of Más País stressed to the media that “there are those who prefer to spend time talking about politicians, but there are those of us who insist on talking about what really matters.” He alluded to mental health, access to housing, the climate crisis and the jobs that can be created through green industrialization.

Accompanied by the candidates of Juntas por Molina, Mariano Vicente, and of Más Región, Helena Vidal, Errejón remarked that the popular ones carry out “a very electoralist policy with the transfers.” For her part, Helena Vidal, indicated that for the change to reach the Region of Murcia “this must be produced from a large project, not from a corner” and remarked that “we are committed to a greener region.”

The head of the Juntas por Molina list – the coalition formed by Izquierda Unida, Más Molina and Verdes-Equo -, Mariano Vicente, offered, for his part, the main lines of the program that this list defends. According to him, he influenced, he brings together “all the identities and sensibilities of the progressive forces of Molina.”