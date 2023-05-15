with videoThe loot is in for Feyenoord. Columnist Willem van Hanegem thought the championship match was particularly mediocre, but the Rotterdammers are certainly not ‘champions of poverty’. He does regret that Arne Slot did not make a promise about the future after the match.
Willem van Hanegem
Latest update:
14-05-23, 23:33
