“I inherited a huge deficit, caused in part by a $2 trillion unpaid tax cut, that benefited the wealthy,” Biden said in a tweet.

“This year alone, we’ve cut the deficit by $1.4 trillion, and we’ll cut another $250 billion over the next decade,” he added.

On Tuesday morning, the proposal stations opened their doors to tens of millions of Americans who will choose all members Parliament The 435 and a third of the members Senate, and governors of 36 of the 50 states.

What is the significance of Biden’s tweet today?

These elections are important in that they represent a referendum on the rule of the president Joe Biden who arrived at White House On January 20, 2021, it is also a bet with the former president Donald Trump In return to the political scene in preparation for the presidential elections in 2024.

Joe Biden White House Donald Trump The economic situation strongly affects the political direction of the United States. According to an opinion poll conducted by the Pew Research Center last month, 79 voters said that the economy is very important in their decision about which party they will vote for in the midterm elections for Congress this year.