Russian President Putin predicted a decrease in inflation to 5% in early 2023

At the beginning of next year, prices in Russia could rise by about five percent, President Vladimir Putin referred to experts’ forecasts. His words convey TASS.

The head of state suggested that in the first quarter of 2023, the inflation rate may also turn out to be slightly less than the indicated figure. “We really, I want to emphasize this, according to all experts and the government, the downward trend in inflation is sustainable,” he said.

At the end of 2022, inflation in the country will not exceed 12-12.4 percent, the Ministry of Economic Development expects. The Bank of Russia adheres to similar forecasts. However, there are risks of accelerated price growth due to the gradual stabilization of the ruble exchange rate, which for some time kept inflation in check.

The President also said that salaries in Russia should grow faster than the rate of price growth.