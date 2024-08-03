After losing in the quarterfinals of the 50 kilo boxing of the Paris 2024 Olympic Gamesthe Colombian women Ingrit Valencia announced his retirement from sports activities.

Valencia fell this Saturday at the hands of the Kazakh Kazym Kyzaibay in the 50 kilos, the delegation’s last chance to win a medal and after the loss of its top contender, Jenny Arias, in the 54 kilos.

Retirement. “I’m leaving boxing. I had already tried to leave, but I qualified for Paris and came back, but now it’s fair. I want to dedicate myself to other things, to my family.”

The decision: “I am going to step aside. I am happy to retire at the Olympics. I am proud to have been a pioneer in this sport.”

Legacy. “I think I have won enough and I am already 35 years old and I have to make way for other people who are coming from behind.”

The fight. “I apologize because it wasn’t possible. In the midst of everything, I am satisfied with what I have done. I came to the Games to give everything and that is what I did. I went far, but I had to go for the medal.”

Lisandro Rengifo

Special correspondent from EL TIEMPO to Paris

@lisandroabel