Ciudad Juarez.- The people who came this afternoon to protest against the alternative solution sought by Francisco Garduño Yáñez, National Commissioner of Migration, in the process against him that links him to the death of 40 migrants in Juárez, arrived shouting slogans of justice for the population in human mobility.

“There are no alternative solutions to justice. #ItWasNotTheFireItWasTheState” reads the largest banner they carry.

At this moment, several of the protesters are sticking sheets of paper on the sidewalk in front of the Federal Criminal Justice Center with the legend “Judge Listens, Absolute Justice,” and others with Garduño’s face with his eyes covered and red horns on his temples.

In addition, signs reading “migrating is not a crime,” “borders are racist,” and “immigration detention kills” were placed on the planters in the Center, visible from Avenida Tecnológico.