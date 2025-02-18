The judge who instructs the procedure of the ‘Koldo’ case has suspended the testifying appearance of Leonor Pano and Carmen Pano, the businesswoman who claimed to have delivered 90,000 at the headquarters of the PSOE, at the request of the Anti -Corruption Prosecutor’s Office to, according to legal sources, “Safeguardar your rights “. The businesswoman, however, will declare on March 19 in the framework of the proceedings of the Hydrocarbons plot linked to Víctor de Aldama and next February 25 before the Supreme Court.

It should be remembered, that both Leonor and Carmen attended the interviews with the Ministry of Industry to obtain the Villafuel fuel operator license, the key company with which the commissioner of the ‘Koldo Case’ would have scammed the Public Treasury for more than 182 Millions of euros. “License that they definitely obtained in 2022, having previously delivered at the PSOE headquarters an amount of money equivalent to 90,000 euros, by Carmen Pano, by order of De Aldama according to the demonstrations that it made before a digital medium” , explained the popular accusation iustitia Europe.

This Tuesday, however, the investigated that gives its name to the cause, Koldo García, the ex -assistant of former Minister José Luis Ábalos, will undergo a calligraphic evidence in the high court to clarify the authorship of the documents provided by the commissioner. These writings contained handwritten annotations, which, as explained by Aldama, “may correspond to the letter of Don José Luis Ábalos, perhaps by Don Koldo García”, although without being able to affirm it.

The UCO, the Central Operational Unit of the Civil Guard, is analyzing, specifically, 128 public works contracts made between 2018 and 2021 for a total amount of 54 million euros. The majority were awarded, in fact, three companies related to Koldo García: Public Works and Requadíos (OPR), Aggesa and Levantine Engineering and Construction.