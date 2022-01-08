Saeed Ahmed (Umm Al Quwain)

A number of officials confirmed that the UAE was able to deal with the “Covid-19” pandemic with a high level of professionalism, which enabled it to continue its investment and development projects in various fields, especially in the infrastructure, which is still continuing in all regions of the country, without stopping or delaying. Thanks to the wise policy of the wise leadership in managing the crisis and overcoming it efficiently. They pointed out that the infrastructure projects were not affected by the crisis, but their number increased significantly in the past period, and included all the emirates of the country, noting that most regions witnessed the opening of new road and bridge projects, the completion of government buildings, the completion of projects under construction, and the issuance of tenders. developmental.

The officials said that the infrastructure in the UAE is considered one of the best projects, implemented according to the highest international standards, using the latest approved technologies, and is considered an advanced and sustainable infrastructure that achieves the highest rates of happiness and quality of life for various members of society.

They added: The local authorities in the various regions of the country had a prominent role in the success of the projects and their continuity according to the specifications and the agreed period, without interruption or delay, which contributed to the upgrading of public services.

Dr. Eng. Mohammed Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Infrastructure Development Sector at the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, said: The UAE was able to overcome the “Covid-19” crisis without affecting its development projects, pointing out that what the state has achieved has not been achieved by great countries, As it has proven to the world that it is able to deal with all difficult circumstances and natural disasters with high professionalism that preserves the safety of lives and public property.

Al Muhairi added: The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman dealt with the pandemic with high professionalism, and continued to complete vital projects, launch initiatives and complete services to the fullest, as it completed, during the past year, a number of road and infrastructure projects in all regions of the emirate, to provide traffic flow, and dealt With the current circumstance, it is committed to precautionary and preventive measures and measures, to ensure the achievement of the desired goals.

He pointed out that the department issued a list of requirements and systems for construction and operation in buildings for readiness in the event of epidemics spreading in line with the impact of the “Covid-19” pandemic on facilities and society, noting that the qualified competencies in the department seek complete and comprehensive preparedness and set clear requirements and circulars in emergency cases. And it worked on identifying a number of things that must be followed by the engineering consultancy offices in the Emirate of Ajman to implement the precautionary and preventive measures in the buildings, to reach the best results and to work on the continuous development and improvement of its services, by updating the regulations and formulating requirements.

Engineer Muhammad Al-Muhairi stressed the importance of the smart transformation in the services provided during the “pandemic”, as it contributed to the continuity of work and the flexibility to complete all transactions and complete them within a record time, as the activated electronic system “Ammar” enabled consultants to complete their transactions related to building permits, which include extracting and modifying construction permits. And renewal and licensing, in addition to issuing certificates of completion and certificates to whom it may concern, allowing them to enjoy these distinguished services, stressing that this service contributed to reducing the time taken to complete transactions, and helped speed up the start of development projects.

Engineer Yousef Jassim Al Mansouri, Director of the Engineering Sector at Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department, said: “Although the global economy was affected by the (Corona) pandemic, the UAE, thanks to the wise leadership’s directives, was able to confront the crisis with full competence, and deal with it with high professionalism,” noting that the policy The wise management of the “pandemic” has greatly contributed to the success of development projects in various regions of the country.

He added: “The infrastructure projects in the country, which include internal and external roads, bridges, government buildings, and others, have not been stopped or delayed, but have been completed on time, and the government is still announcing other huge development projects, which will see the light soon, in addition to vital initiatives that will In the service of the citizen and the country.

He pointed out that development projects are an important pillar of development and long-term investment, which is reflected in the economic growth of the state, and becomes an essential tributary to it in the continuity of vital and development projects in all fields, noting that the state’s continued development of infrastructure indicates its strength and determination in Reach the highest levels of progress and prosperity.

Engineer Youssef Al-Mansoori stressed that all local and federal government agencies have developed a plan and strategy to deal with the “pandemic”, address the virus, and cooperate together to make development projects successful, with the aim of preserving the country’s achievements and upgrading public services, stressing that the UAE continues to achieve global successes and achievements in all areas.

He pointed out that the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain witnessed during the last period the completion of many development projects related to infrastructure, which contribute to the prosperity and progress of the emirate, pointing out that all projects were not affected by the crisis, and evidence of this is the announcement of the completion and completion of projects.

Eng. Khalid Moeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector at the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, said: “The UAE has achieved the highest international standards in various fields, especially in infrastructure, which has witnessed great development in the past period, and is still continuing to implement projects. Huge in various regions”, pointing out that these achievements come thanks to the wise policy of our wise leadership.

He added: The municipality department has developed a plan to deal with the pandemic, to contribute to the success of development projects not only at the infrastructure level, but also include all vital and development sectors, including the health and safety of individuals, as it paid unparalleled attention during the “Covid-19” pandemic and intensified its campaigns. Monitoring food establishments, and carried out inspection visits, to raise the level of health, in accordance with the approved procedures, and to ensure the measures taken by the Public Health Department. Al Hosani indicated that the department issued circulars and decisions to regulate work in the facilities, in a manner that guarantees the health and safety of the community, noting that it has launched smart applications for safe and rapid monitoring of facilities that covered all regions of the emirate.

Engineer Noura Rashid Shattaf, Executive Director of the Customer Happiness Sector at the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, pointed out that infrastructure projects in various regions of the country have contributed greatly to the prosperity and development of public services, and also worked to raise the standard of living and luxury, noting that the “Corona” pandemic. It was not an obstacle to the development of the Emirates or its delay in the completion of its vital projects.

She added: The UAE, since its establishment until now, has followed a steady pace and a wise policy, which made it one of the best countries in the world in terms of services and community welfare, and made it a focus of attention for visitors and investors, due to its advanced infrastructure and modern road network, established according to international standards and specifications.

She confirmed that the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman was able, during the “Covid-19” pandemic, to launch a number of smart services for various groups and segments of society, amounting to 2,900 transactions submitted through the Customer Happiness Center system for the month of December last year, within the framework of the department’s keenness to simplify procedures on customers, and to efficiently provide the best digital government services around the clock, in accordance with globally applied practices, which contributed to raising customer satisfaction and happiness.

She pointed out that the department is proceeding according to a clear strategy and insightful visions, setting clear and specific goals for developing the infrastructure, making customers happy, and intensifying its efforts based on its qualified resources, by launching smart services that reach the customer at any time and any place, noting that work is underway to update the website. And adding modern smart electronic services to facilitate the procedures for completing the transactions of investors, owners of economic and development projects, and other segments of society.

Engineer Noura Shattaf said: The multiple channels provided by the department to complete transactions and communicate with the public, met the requirements of the public, in line with modern technical development, and contributed to positive dealing during the “pandemic” period, pointing out that the work teams and the Business Continuity Committee in the department provide the best services. In exceptional circumstances, initiatives in support of national efforts were launched, in order to maintain the level of institutional performance, and to achieve operational and strategic goals.